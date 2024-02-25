LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $62.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in LivaNova by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

