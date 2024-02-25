Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.94

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as high as $10.31. Leonardo shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 24,298 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

