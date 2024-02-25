Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

