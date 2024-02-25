Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.0 million-$355.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.4 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Lantheus stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

