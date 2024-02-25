Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.020-5.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.67-7.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 963,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.