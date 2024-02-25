Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.020-5.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.67-7.82 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.4 %

LAMR traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 963,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,809. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $117.62.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

