Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Down 2.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 69,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 115,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.