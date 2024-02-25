KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $668.82 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $687.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.45 and a 200-day moving average of $534.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

