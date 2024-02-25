KickToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $779.65 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $779.65 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,537.73 or 1.00028109 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00214080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01938944 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,080.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.