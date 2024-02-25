KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

