KeyCorp Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $48.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

RingCentral stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

