Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

