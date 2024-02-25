Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 5,406 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 36.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SON opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

