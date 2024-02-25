Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $958.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $878.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $786.29. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.44.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

