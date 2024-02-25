Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

