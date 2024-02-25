Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $149.35. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $162.41.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
