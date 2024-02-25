Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.