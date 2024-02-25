Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $279.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.81 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $280.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

