Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

