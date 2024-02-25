Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,136,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

VSS opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

