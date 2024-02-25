Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,079 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

