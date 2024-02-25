Kaspa Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.61 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and $40.61 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,809,864,042 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,805,159,098.167156 with 22,805,159,228.980118 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17309497 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $36,500,222.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

