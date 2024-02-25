Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Trading Up 2%

Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 117,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 226,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Kartoon Studios Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Kartoon Studios

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kartoon Studios in the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kartoon Studios in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kartoon Studios in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat.

