Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,050.66

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,050.66 ($113.96) and traded as high as £104.50 ($131.58). Judges Scientific shares last traded at £104 ($130.95), with a volume of 10,397 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JDG
Judges Scientific Trading Up 2.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,425 ($118.67), for a total transaction of £141,375 ($178,009.32). 22.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
