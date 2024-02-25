Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.12 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,419,088 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
