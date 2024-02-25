JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on March 8th

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $28.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516.
