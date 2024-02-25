John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Up 0.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 50,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 20,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

