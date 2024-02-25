John Bean Technologies Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 109.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after buying an additional 432,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,359,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $351,470,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

