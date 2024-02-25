JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 50.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,969,000 after buying an additional 768,001 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 817.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 681,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 607,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

JD.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JD opened at $23.90 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.