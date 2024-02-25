Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

