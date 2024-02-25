Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 915 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.89 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

