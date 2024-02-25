Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

