iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 94,330.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $199.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average is $185.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

