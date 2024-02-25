iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.