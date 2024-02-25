iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.79. 2,344,592 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

