iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

