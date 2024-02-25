iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $510.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.