iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

