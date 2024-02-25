Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $97,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $44,721,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 576,160 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

