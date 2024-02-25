Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 2,366,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,238. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.