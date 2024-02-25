Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

IREN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

