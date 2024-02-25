iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Get iPower alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.