Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.83). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.77 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

