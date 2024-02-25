Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

