Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 25th (AMPE, APDN, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CASI, CMCT, CPE, CPRI)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, February 25th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

