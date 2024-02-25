Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 57,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,853,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,042,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.14. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $440.59.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

