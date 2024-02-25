Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.310-9.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.170-16.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $629.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.29.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

