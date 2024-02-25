Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.17-16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.890-16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.05 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.170-16.470 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

INTU stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $50,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

