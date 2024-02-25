Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading 5% Higher

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.86. 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
