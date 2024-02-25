Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IVP) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 26th. Inspire Veterinary Partners had issued 1,600,000 shares in its IPO on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

Inspire Veterinary Partners stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspire Veterinary Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.